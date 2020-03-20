XFL Officially Cancels Season Due To Coronavirus, We Had No Choice!

Breaking News

It's officially curtains for the XFL's season ... the league is shutting down due to coronavirus.

Vince McMahon's org. decided to postpone the re-inaugural season last week ... but given recent state regulations handed down across the country, there was no way the shop could stay open.

"The COVID-19 pandemic, and the most recent local and state regulations, have left the XFL no choice but to officially cancel the remainder of the 2020 season," the league said in a statement.

"This decision has been made with the health and safety of the entire XFL family as our top priority."

The league makes it crystal clear -- the XFL WILL be back in 2021, despite the rough ending to the 2020 season.

FYI -- the coronavirus made its way to the league just days ago ... with a Seattle Dragons player testing positive for the infection.

"When our teams return to the field, we’ll make every effort to ensure your faith in us is rewarded with even more fun and excitement. Your passion is our purpose, and everything we do, every day and for every season to come, is For the Love of Football."