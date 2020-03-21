Andre Reed Says Buffalo Bills Will Run AFC East After TB12 Exit

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Hall of Famer Andre Reed says he's happy for Tom Brady's move to Tampa Bay ... pretty much only because it means the Bills will FINALLY get a shot at winning the division.

Now that TB12 has officially signed his papers and is officially a Buccaneer, it's time for a new team to run the tables in the AFC East, which the Pats have won 17 of the past 19 seasons.

We spoke with Reed about the Bills' chances at being the team to take over ... and he thinks it's theirs to lose!

"I'm thinking it gonna be the Bills to be the class of that division this year'" Reed tells us. "Ya can never count nobody out but it's a big move for the AFC, for the league, but not for New England.

"I'm sure Tom is gonna be alright wherever he goes, however he finishes his career, whatever team he's with. Just glad it's not the AFC East anymore."

It's an exciting time for Bills Mafia ... the team just picked up superstar Stefon Diggs ... and Reed weighs in on what the big transaction means for 2020.