Nurses in England Wearing Trash Bags to Protect from Coronavirus

Here's how desperate it's getting ... medical professionals in England are so strapped for supplies, nurses are now wearing trash bags to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

The pic was snapped at Northwick Park Hospital in London. The hospital declared an emergency Thursday after it was filled to capacity in the critical care unit.

One of the nurses in the photo said, "We are so disheartened with what we face day by day, night by night." Doctors and nurses are begging for proper gowns, masks and gloves.

Six people have died at the hospital and dozens are in ICU.

This is a sign of the times everywhere ... in the U.S. there's been talk of doctors and nurses using scarves if masks aren't available.