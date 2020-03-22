Bethenny Frankel About to Deliver Half-a-Million Masks in Wake of Coronavirus

Bethenny Frankel is about to deliver half-a-million masks to doctors, nurses and other medical professionals who are at high risk for contracting coronavirus, and the decks have just been cleared to deliver them quickly.

FEMA has told hospital workers they can get masks outside normal channels and get reimbursement because the supply is so critically lacking.

Bethenny tells TMZ, she's getting thousands of messages a day from medical professionals -- many in New York but also other areas of the country -- begging for help.

Bethenny's foundation is working with manufacturers from all over the world to make masks, and the number she's making has ballooned from 10,000 to 500,000 N-95 masks and counting.

She says the masks will be available in a few days and they will go directly to the people who need it, because the red tape is being eliminated.