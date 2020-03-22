Jon Bon Jovi Writes First Verse To Song And Asks You to Finish It
3/22/2020 6:27 PM PT
Jon Bon Jovi has a fun way to pass the time and connect with your fellow Americans -- let's write a song together!!!
Jon has recorded the first verse of a song he calls, "Do What You Can." The inspiration for the title came to him last week when he was chipping in at the JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank, New Jersey. He was washing dishes -- something volunteers often do at the restaurant -- when someone snapped a pic of him. Jon got the pic and the idea to caption it, "If you can't do what you do, do what you can."
Jon is now asking everyone to join in and finish the song. Come up with a lyric and he'll look at the submissions and construct the tune.
The idea behind this ... we're all going through it together, so let's learn how to work together as well.
Write a verse and go to Jon's website to post. We'll post the final version soon.
