Kim Kardashian West 'Lobster' Find Repeated in Ohio

Exclusive

Kim Kardashian West isn't the only one finding random lobsters hanging out on local pavements in the midst of the coronavirus ... another one of the mysterious creatures just popped up on the sidewalk in Ohio.

Kim was shocked to find a lobster -- most likely crawfish -- near her home in Hidden Hills earlier this week. It's unclear just how the crustacean got there, as they spend almost all of their time in the water ... but it was certainly a sight to see.

We thought the strange sighting ended there until a friend of one of our staffers found ANOTHER one of the animals cruising a sidewalk in Ohio ... though it was much smaller than Kim K's.

The Ohio crustacean was found near a golf course, so it's possible it made the long journey out of a pond. However, we're told employees at the course had never seen one out like that.