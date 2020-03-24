Harvey Weinstein Asks Court for Extension Due to Coronavirus Crisis

Exclusive

Harvey Weinstein says the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic is seriously complicating one of his many legal matters, so he's begging a judge for more time.

According to a new legal doc -- obtained by TMZ -- Weinstein wants a 2-month extension for discovery in a civil case ... specifically, "due to the current coronavirus crisis." The now-convicted rapist is being sued for sexual assault by actress Wedil David.

It's interesting ... Weinstein's lawyer spells out several reasons why the disgraced movie mogul can't meet the court's deadline -- his recent conviction in his NY rape case, his pending criminal case in L.A. and his rapidly declining health and medical problems -- but does NOT confirm the recent news that Weinstein tested positive for coronavirus.

In fact, Weinstein's attorney says he wouldn't even confirm a COVID-19 diagnosis to opposing counsel out of respect for his privacy rights. However, TMZ has confirmed he's one of 2 inmates to test positive at Wende Correctional Facility in New York.

Even more interesting -- the legal doc refers to Weinstein as an "at-risk individual" and argues the events of the last month have been a "perfect storm" for him ... and the coronavirus pandemic as a whole, warrants an extension of a deadline in his civil case to May 15.