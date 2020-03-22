Harvey Weinstein One of Two Confirmed Coronavirus Cases at NY Prison

Exclusive Details

Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus ... TMZ has confirmed.

Sources tell us that the incarcerated former movie mogul has, indeed, been confirmed as one of two inmates at the Wende Correctional Facility in New York to have the viral infection. He was moved to the prison recently after being taken to Rikers Island following his rape and sexual assault conviction earlier this month.

It's unclear when exactly Weinstein might've contracted the virus, but we're told he's been in isolation since he was taken to Rikers a few weeks back. Our sources also say he hasn't had contact with his family or lawyers since the diagnosis.

The reality -- Weinstein is among the most at risk for serious symptoms.

Weinstein has looked incredibly frail of late, making appearances in court with the help of a walker and aides. He's also been hospitalized in New York a couple different times over the past month or so -- complaining of chest pains and receiving cardiac treatment.

Weinstein might just be the tip of the iceberg in NYC and NY State prisons -- at least 19 inmates in NYC prisons and 12 employees have coronavirus, the NYC Dept. of Corrections announced Saturday. It's unclear what might be happening at a state-wide level.