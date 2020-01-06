Harvey Weinstein Charged with New Sex Crimes in L.A.

Play video content Breaking News

Harvey Weinstein will be hit with new sex crime charges ... TMZ has learned.

The L.A. County D.A. is getting ready to announce the indictment revolving around several women and the alleged assaults that occurred both in L.A. and Beverly Hills ... so says the D.A.

We'll be live streaming the D.A.'s news conference at 11 AM PT.

The D.A. has investigated allegations by 8 women -- 4 in L.A. and 4 in Beverly Hills. One of the women is an Italian actress who claims Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 2013 at Mr. C in Beverly Hills.

We're told Weinstein will post bail for the new charges with the help of celebrity bail bondsman Ira Judelson.

Weinstein has denied all allegations, claiming the various sexual liaisons were all consensual.