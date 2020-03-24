Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Expecting Second Child Together

Breaking News

Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko, are sharing some happy news during these times -- she's pregnant with their second child.

Kevin and Eniko announced they're expecting another bundle of joy with matching social media posts Tuesday, showing off her growing baby bump.

Eniko says ... "In the midst of all this we're counting our blessings and couldn't be more grateful." Kevin says the fam is blessed and he can't wait to have a family of six.

Kevin and Eniko got married back in 2016 and have one child together, 2-year-old son Kenzo. Kevin also has 2 kids with his ex-wife, Torrei, 15-year-old daughter Heaven and 12-year-old son Hendrix.

As you know ... Kevin revealed earlier this year he and Eniko wanted one more child, adding they could only handle one more and that's it because it would make for a pretty loud house.