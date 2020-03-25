Joel Osteen Non-Committal on Opening Lakewood Church for Easter

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Pastor Joel Osteen is still firing on all cylinders, albeit remotely, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but he's not about to commit to opening up for business on Easter Sunday, unless the "authorities" say it's safe.

Osteen appeared on "TMZ Live" Wednesday and said the Lakewood Church in Houston is going through what the rest of the country is experiencing. Everything's been unrooted, and we're finding new ways to do old things.

For Joel's part, he's doing online services, and he's shattering records ... so many people want in. So, we essentially asked if this shakes peoples' belief system. His answer is interesting.

As for going back to normal, Joel says it's gonna take time and he'll listen to the authorities and won't let people back in until it's safe. As you know, Trump said his hope is to pack the pews for Easter Sunday.