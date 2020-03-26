'Desperately Seeking Susan' Star Mark Blum Dead From Coronavirus

Mark Blum, famous for starring in "Desperately Seeking Susan" and "Crocodile Dundee" ... has died as a result of complications from the coronavirus.

Mark, who also starred in the hit series, "You," and acted on Broadway, was a true working actor.

Blum played Gary Glass in 1985's 'DSS' ... and he played Richard Mason in 1986's "Crocodile Dundee."

The veteran character actor was well known within the NYC theater community ... Mark appeared on Broadway in Neil Simon's "Lost In Yonker" plus Gore Vidal's "The Best Man," and many more. He also won an Obie Award for his work in the Playwrights Horizons production of an Albert Innaurto play, "Gus and Al."

The rapidly spreading novel coronavirus has already led to more than 19,600 deaths across the globe, including several celebrities ... COVID-19 is also believed to have killed American playwright Terrence McNally, Italian actress Lucia Bosè and celeb chef Floyd Cardoz.

Mark was 69.