Matterhorn Lit Up Over Switzerland to Send Message of 'Hope'

Switzerland is lighting up the Matterhorn to send a powerful message to its people ... as the country's being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The iconic 14,600-foot mountain in the Alps was illuminated with a projection of the word "#hope" over the colors of the Swiss flag. The mountainside shines over the nearby ski resort town of Zermatt. They also projected "#stayhome" on the mountainside.

The new beacon comes as Switzerland has surpassed 10,000 cases of COVID-19 ... the fifth European nation to do so.

Zermatt says the light display is meant to "show solidarity with all the people who are currently suffering and are grateful to all those who are helping to overcome the crisis."

The Matterhorn's illumination was done by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter and will appear every night from after sunset until 11 PM ... for the foreseeable future.