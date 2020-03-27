California Cops Still Writing Speeding Tickets, Just with Gloves On

Exclusive

Cops in California will not be cutting speeders a break because of the highly-contagious coronavirus -- they're still pulling 'em over, but with some added protection.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the pandemic and state orders to stay home mean there's a lot less traffic on the freeways, but California Highway Patrol officers are still out there ready to bust people for speeding and other violations.

We're told the lack of cars on the road doesn't mean accidents go away, and it's still the CHP's job to keep residents safe ... which also means they're still cracking down on texting while driving and DUI's. There's no leniency at all there.

However, officers do want to be safe from COVID-19. Our sources say officers are wearing gloves while handing out tickets or interacting with motorists ... and trying to maintain social-distancing protocol as much as possible.

We broke the story ... the LAPD decided to stop nailing people with almost all parking violations in consideration of the city's coronavirus shutdown, and is also laying off of busting people for expired registrations, tags and driver's licenses.

We're told the CHP is taking this into consideration as well ... and it's willing to cut drivers some slack as long as expirations aren't years old.

More than anything, though ... our sources say "attitude is everything." CHP officers are using discretion and are willing to work with motorists as long as they're cooperative during this crazy time.