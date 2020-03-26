Coronavirus Shuts Courthouse Doors On People Filing Lawsuits

Coronavirus Pandemic Slams Courthouse Doors ... On Folks Filing Lawsuits
Here's what it's come to in Los Angeles ... you can't go inside the courthouse anymore to file a lawsuit .... one brave soul stands by the door, grabs your legal docs, and then sends you on your way.
The main courthouse in Downtown L.A. is now posting a court clerk by the dropbox. She receives and monitors lawsuit filings from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM.
It's become increasingly difficult and in some cases impossible to get justice these days. No such thing as a jury trial at most courthouses -- with good reason, of course. And, increasingly, it's hard to get any matter heard before a judge.
Check out the restrictions at the Downtown L.A. courthouse ... and with the direction things are going, the list will get longer.
There have been real issues with family law in many states. We're told a number of family law courts are only hearing domestic violence cases. There are other issues -- especially regarding child and spousal support -- that have just been put on ice.
