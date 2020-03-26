Coronavirus Shuts Courthouse Doors On People Filing Lawsuits

Exclusive

Here's what it's come to in Los Angeles ... you can't go inside the courthouse anymore to file a lawsuit .... one brave soul stands by the door, grabs your legal docs, and then sends you on your way.

The main courthouse in Downtown L.A. is now posting a court clerk by the dropbox. She receives and monitors lawsuit filings from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

It's become increasingly difficult and in some cases impossible to get justice these days. No such thing as a jury trial at most courthouses -- with good reason, of course. And, increasingly, it's hard to get any matter heard before a judge.

Check out the restrictions at the Downtown L.A. courthouse ... and with the direction things are going, the list will get longer.