Yung Berg's Alleged Victim Gets Restraining Order, Fears for Her Life

Exclusive

Yung Berg allegedly pistol-whipped a woman after having sex with her, and now she's been granted court-ordered protection from him ... TMZ has learned.

According to new legal docs ... Talia Tilley claims Yung Berg pistol-whipped her face, pointed the gun at her mouth and threatened to kill her ... after they had sex earlier this month at his place.

Tilley filed for a temporary restraining order against Berg and on Friday morning, a judge signed off on it.

Talia also submitted gruesome images she says show her injuries suffered in the alleged beatdown. She says she broke her nose, suffered 2 black eyes and cuts to her face.

In the docs, Talia says Yung Berg invited her to his crib around 3 AM March 14 and they had sex before things turned violent. She says they went to sleep after intercourse, but then he woke her up a few hours later because her phone kept ringing. She says YB accused her of trying to rob him and then got physical, slapping her and then breaking her nose with the bottom of what appeared to be a pistol.

She alleges Yung Berg beat her with the butt of the gun until she gave up her phone and passcode. She claims she was held hostage in the home for hours, and says when YB and his security guard finally let her leave ... they kept her ID and social security card.