Tyron Woodley to Colby Covington, 'Stop Being a Bitch' and Fight Me at UFC 249

'Stop Being a Bitch' and Fight Me at UFC 249

Tyron Woodley wants to save UFC 249 -- telling TMZ Sports he's willing to replace Khabib and fight Tony Ferguson ...

OR -- HOW ABOUT WE FINALLY GET THAT TYRON VS. COLBY COVINGTON FIGHT!?

"They need a big savior for this. Me and Colby, I think, is a big enough fight to make to save the day," Woodley says.

As we previously reported, Khabib Nurmagomedov says he's stuck in Russia and most likely won't be able to fight Tony on April 18 ... which leaves the UFC looking for another main event.

Tyron says he's more than willing to battle Tony -- "Sh*t, I'll step in and get that fight."

But, if that doesn't work out, Tyron -- whose March 21 fight against Leon Edwards was postponed over the COVID-19 pandemic -- says he's got a better idea!

"[Colby], quit being a bitch. Quit talking sh*t if you ain't gon' do nothing about it. Step up and fight me, and get your ass beat."

In fact, Woodley even has a message for UFC honcho Dana White.

"Dana hit me up, man. You know I'm not always the motherf**ka that you call on last-minute notice but it's a new year, new leaf. And, ya know, I think I can really come out there and I'm not just sayin' it."