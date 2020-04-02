COVID-19 May Have Spread at Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Gov. DeSantis Says

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis -- the guy who until this week refused to order a statewide lockdown -- now says he thinks COVID-19 was likely spread at Super Bowl LIV.

The Republican governor said at a Tuesday press conference, the virus may have started spreading as far back as February in South Florida ... the area of the state with the most positive cases of the virus. Super Bowl LIV was held February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The stadium holds just over 62,000 fans but there were hundreds of thousands of fans who flooded the Miami area for festivities leading up to the Super Bowl. Florida's first positive cases of the coronavirus were reported on March 1 but at the time only those who had recently visited China were being tested.

As you know by now ... Florida's joining a long list of states now bracing for an even bigger outbreak. So far, there are more than 6,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and nearly 100 deaths in the Sunshine State.

DeSantis refused to close state beaches and allowed a bunch of college kids to descend on Florida and party for spring break.