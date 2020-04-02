89-Year-Old Bernie Ecclestone Knocks Up Wife, Gas In the Tank, Baby!

... Gas In the Tank, Baby!!!

Breaking News

Formula 1 racing mogul Bernie Ecclestone is gonna be a dad ... AGAIN!

Oh, and did we mention he's 89-Years-Old!!

DO YOU REALIZE HOW OLD THAT IS?

"Hey dad, what was it like to be alive before the Nazis came into power?" "Hey dad, what was the Spanish Civil War like?"

Bernie Ecclestone was born BEFORE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES WERE INVENTED!! (Shout out Ruth Graves Wakefield).

But alas, Bernie's 44-year-old wife Fabiana Flosi is with child, the racing tycoon confirmed to a Swiss media outlet.

"Yes, it is due in the summer," Ecclestone told Blick ... "Hopefully he'll learn to play backgammon soon!"

Guess that means he's having a boy?!

By the way, the baby is reportedly due just before Bernie turns 90 in October.

Ecclestone already has 3 children -- 65-year-old Deborah, 35-year-old Tamara and 31-year-old Petra.

Bernie met his wife Fabiana in 2009. They married in 2012.

Anyway, more like Baby Formula 1 now, right!?!?!