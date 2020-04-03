Mexico Shuts Down Brewing of Corona Beer

As if the coronavirus name thing wasn't enough, now Corona beer won't be brewed at all ... in Mexico, anyway -- not for now.

Grupo Modelo, which brews Corona and several other brands, announced Thursday it would close operations at its 11 breweries in Mexico as of Sunday due to government regulations.

Mexico is closing all businesses deemed non-essential ... and that includes beer. Interestingly, it's open season for alcohol here in the U.S., where booze sales are reportedly booming with more than 40 states under stay-at-home orders.

As the spread of coronavirus reached pandemic levels, there were several reports the beer sales were sagging, because ... well, people are simple and superstitious. However, company honchos claimed sales were actually up 5% in March.

The point is moot now -- and depending on how long the Mexican plants are closed ... a 6-pack of Corona could become a commodity.