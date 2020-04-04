L.A. Beachgoers & Hikers Hit the Sand, Trails Despite Beach Closures

For some crazy reason, way too many Los Angelenos are hell-bent on violating the mandatory closures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and in some ways, as the news gets worse, the problems with social distancing increase.

The number of folks on the sand has increased all week in the L.A. area, partly because the weather is good and partly because people want out of their apartments and houses.

Play video content TMZ.com

Check out the beach in Marina del Rey ... an increasing number of landlubbers are hitting the sand despite mandatory beach closures in L.A. County.

People are using the beach to sun, exercise, surf, paddleboard and walk their dogs -- all of which is now illegal. Problem is ... there have been no cops patrolling many of the areas and it seems people are not being shooed off the beach or given a ticket. Just a mile south, we've heard cops are out in force ticketing anyone who dares to hit the sand in Hermosa Beach ... but only in sections, it would seem. There too ... social distancing is often being poo-pooed.

The photos in the gallery (above) of a trail bordering Hermosa Beach -- which appears to be out of view from the main roads and general public -- show it's FLOODED with dog walkers and hikers, who aren't even close to being six feet apart.

There have been lots of problems in the L.A. area. Just a few days ago, folks jammed into the Santa Monica Farmers Market.