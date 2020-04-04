VA Post Office Puts Up Vinyl Tarps at Registers, No Seeing or Breathing

VA Post Office Hoists Blurred Vinyl Tarps ... No Breathing, No Seeing!!!
4/4/2020 2:30 PM PT
A post office near our nation's capital has gone to great lengths to keep coronavirus from spreading to its workers -- the philosophy being ... see no evil, breathe no evil.
Check out these photos TMZ got this weekend at a PO in Annandale, VA -- just 20 or so minutes outside of central D.C. You can see these long opaque vinyl tarps hanging from the ceiling and almost completely covering the mail tellers interacting with customers.
BTW, we're told these tarps were NOT set up on Friday ... so it seems the Post Office rolled them out (literally) overnight in an attempt to maintain as little contact as possible. As for why so blurry -- maybe these federal workers are sick of looking at people's mugs.
It's just the latest weird thing we're seeing in and around D.C. -- different stores and businesses have resorted to plenty of strange policies and tactics in these uncertain times. Looks like mail carriers are getting on the "let's try anything" bandwagon too.
Oh, and for the record ... lots of Post Offices around the country have already installed Plexiglas windows -- like those you might see at a bank -- for proper separation, even before the 'rona hit. Virginia might wanna catch up some. Tarps are so ... 1900s?
