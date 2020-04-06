'Dark Knight' 'Lion King' Composer Hans Zimmer Files for Divorce

Exclusive

Hans Zimmer, one of the most famous film composers, has filed for divorce ... TMZ has learned.

The German-born composer, who won an Oscar for his 'Lion King' score, filed docs Friday in L.A. Superior Court to divorce from Suzanne Zimmer ... according to court records.

Suzanne is Hans' second wife. He was previously married to Vicki Carolin. They divorced in 1992. He started seeing Suzanne shortly thereafter. Hans has an adult daughter, Zoe, with Vicki and 4 kids with Suzanne, but only 2 are minors.

Hans is the guy whose name you hear almost annually come Oscar night. He's been nominated for 11 Academy Awards. He won Best Original Score for Disney's 1994 hit animated film.