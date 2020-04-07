NHL's Colby Cave Put In Coma After Suffering Brain Bleed

Breaking News

Edmonton Oilers center Colby Cave is fighting for his life after the team says he was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering a brain bleed.

The team made the announcement Tuesday ... saying the 25-year-old became ill overnight and has since been admitted into the critical care unit at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

"Please keep Colby & his wife Emily in your thoughts & prayers at this time," the Oilers said in a statement.

Cave -- who was undrafted -- made his NHL debut with the Boston Bruins in 2017, playing in three games. The Saskatchewan native later joined the Oilers in 2018.

Cave scored a goal for Edmonton this year... and in a tweet Tuesday, the Oilers said, "Colby is an awesome person who scored an awesome goal for us this season."

"The entire #Oilers family is sending you all our love & strength right now, @Cavemn10."