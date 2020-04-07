FL Unemployment Line Lacks Social Distancing, TX Food Bank Line for Miles

Play video content NBC News

This is a sad and alarming sign of the times -- residents packed together, risking coronavirus exposure to line up for unemployment benefits.

The city of Hialeah handed out paper unemployment forms at 4 different locations Tuesday in order to help those who were unable to file through Florida's website or hotline ... and created this troubling scene.

The line was full of desperate folks -- many wearing face coverings, but some not -- waiting for their applications, but clearly not following social distancing guidelines of keeping 6 feet apart.

Florida currently has more than 14,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and its death total is approaching 300, so it certainly calls into question the decision to make residents wait in line for unemployment forms.

43. Look at this long line of cars waiting to pickup food from the Central Texas Food Bank



Our fellow Americans are hungry. They've reduced their meals so their kids can eat



Unfortunately support from our government(s) is insufficient, they need our help@CTXFoodBank pic.twitter.com/pKrENV74sS — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 6, 2020 @yashar

Meanwhile, food banks across the country -- from Central Texas to Pittsburgh -- have been overburdened far this week with miles-long lines of cars waiting to pick up food for their families.

Feeding South Florida has reported a 600% increase in the number of people asking for food, and it's a similar story for food banks across the U.S.