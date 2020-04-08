Man Arrested for Punching Mom in Toilet Paper Dispute

... She Hid It, But He Over Wipes!!!

It's come to this ... cops stepped into a house divided, where a mother and son fought over toilet paper -- specifically, due to hiding and over-wiping.

L.A. County Sheriff's deputies busted 26-year-old Adrian Yan around 3 AM -- always a bad sign -- for punching his mother. Why? He claims he discovered his mom was hoarding TP.

Yan's mom told cops, her own flesh and blood decked her over the clandestine stockpile -- we're guessing he was pretty desperate for a square or 5. Yan was arrested for battery.

Interestingly, cops say his mother didn't even deny stashing the TP, and say she told them her kid uses too much. In short, he's allegedly a classic over-wiper.

Mom refused medical treatment at the scene, so the punch couldn't have been too bad -- but it's still a cautionary tale as we're all supposed to be "safer" at home.