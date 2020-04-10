'Love is Blind' Star Carlton Morton Wants Second Chance on Season 2

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Carlton Morton wants to be bi-seasonal ... the "Love is Blind" star tells us he wants to bring back his bisexual storyline for the second season of the reality show.

Carlton tells TMZ ... he wants to find love and is still looking for his match, and he would be more than open to coming back for a second helping of "Love is Blind" if the producers are onboard.

As you know ... Carlton shot to fame on the Netflix show's debut season, but for all the wrong reasons. He didn't tell Diamond he was bisexual until AFTER he proposed, leading to an epic spat.

Carlton says he's even been approached about his own spin-off show ... but he tells us he would totally settle for a second shot on "Love is Blind."

It's good to see Carlton in good spirits ... when we last caught up with him, he was seeking therapy after a cry for help and a 911 call.

As we first reported ... "Love is Blind" is already casting for season two, and the casting company is asking potential contestants about their sexual orientations.

Carlton thinks "Love is Blind" wants more contestants from the LGBT community ... not less, and he gives the show props for being all-inclusive.