Surgeon General Asks Minorities to Slow Spread for Abuelas and Big Mamas

Surgeon General Jerome Adams is making a plea to African Americans and Latino Americans to combat the coronavirus, but he might have tried to be a little too cool about it.

Adams was at the podium for Friday's White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing when he addressed the issue of the virus disproportionately affecting minorities -- especially African Americans. You could tell, he wanted to relate.

He urged folks to follow government guidelines for social distancing, if not for themselves ... for their abuelas, big mamas, pop-pops and granddaddies.

Seems he covered every ethnicity nickname for old folks ... but on the Internet, at least, it went over like a fart in church. Haters are giving him crap for pandering to minorities.

Still, Adams had the right intent here ... saving lives. Especially, in the face of the data about the startling rate of infection for minority groups.

This is the same guy who mobilized Kylie Jenner and her followers to encourage young people to stay home. So, he usually gets it right.