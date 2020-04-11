Colorado Supermax Prison has Zero COVID-19 Cases, Extreme Social Distancing

Coronavirus No Infections at Supermax Prison Inmates Super-Protected

4/11/2020 1:00 AM PT
Exclusive
Getty

Nobody's completely safe from the coronavirus, but strangely enough ... some of the safest from infection are among the most dangerous criminals in the world.

While fears of COVID-19 outbreaks in prisons are increasing -- more than 300 federal inmates have now tested positive nationwide -- there have been zero cases so far at the most notorious supermax in the U.S. -- the ADX in Florence, Colorado.

The place El Chapo and Unabomber Ted Kaczynski now call home obviously has extreme security measures in place -- especially in the 78-bed Control Unit for the more disruptive and dangerous inmates. Turns out, that's also the ultimate social distancing.

According to a rep for the Federal Bureau of Prisons ... these prisoners are single-celled, with limited out-of-cell time, and are only afforded INDIVIDUAL recreational opportunities up to 7 hours a week.

We're told for the short periods they're out of their cell, inmates are restrained and escorted by 3 guards ... all of whom receive enhanced COVID-19 health screening within the BOP system.

The Control Unit prisoners also have in-cell feeding, toilets, sinks and showers, so once again ... they're perfectly set up for a true quarantine situation.

There are 2 other housing unit missions at ADX -- General Population and Special Security -- both of which have strict security and distancing measures in place. As of April 10, there are no known COVID-19 cases in either unit.

Some of the other infamous prisoners currently at ADX -- Oklahoma City Bomber Terry Nichols, Olympic Park Bomber Eric Rudolph, 9/11 plotter Zacarias Moussaoui and Boston Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Related Articles

29 COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later