Stars Wearing Flower Crowns -- Who Needs Coachella?!

Coachella might be on pause for right now, but couchella is a close second!

Since we can't make it to Indio just yet, we're trying to keep the festival fever alive by bringing some of the desert vibes straight to you!

If you're just chillin' on the couch, transport yourself straight to the festival by taking a look through our gallery of stars in flower crowns ... See all the famous faces such as Chelsea Handler, Josephine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes rock this floral look!