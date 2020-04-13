Celebrity 'Tiger King' Cosplay -- Exotic Costumes During Quarantine!

Hey, all you cool cats and kittens, Hollywood’s gone wild for the 'Tiger King' docuseries during quarantine and has taken the opportunity to break free from isolation by sharing some exotic cosplay from the crazy cast of G.W. Zoo and the big cat community.

All the crazy characters are accounted for in the famous feline photos including Jeff Lowe, John Reinke, Carole Baskin and the cat daddy himself, Joe Exotic.

Rob Lowe, Jared Leto, Donnie Wahlberg, Chloe Fineman, Jenny McCarthy, Heather McDonald, Sylvester Stallone and a bunch more stars have strapped on some fierce fashion to pay homage to the kings of the tiger world.

Prowl through all the pics that have made their way onto the celebrity social media accounts to get your fix of apex predator pictures.