Coors Light Delivers 150 Beers After 93-Year-Old's Viral Plea

The 93-year-old woman who held up a sign from her window pleading for more beer just got a special delivery ... and now she's cracking cold ones in coronavirus lockdown.

Olive Veronesi just got 150 brews delivered to her home in Seminole, PA courtesy of Coors Light, which apparently caught wind of her plea after it started going viral over the weekend.

Olive went viral when her relative posted the picture of her on social media -- the senior citizen was holding up a sign in that read, "I NEED MORE BEER!!" along with a cold Coors Light.

The image spread like wildfire, with more than 4 MILLION people seeing it on Facebook. Tons of people offered to get Olive some brewskis, and then Coors Light stepped up and sent her 10 15-packs of cans.

Pennsylvania has some pretty annoying liquor laws, but the good folks of the commonwealth can still get their booze delivered to the front step.

Now, the mountains are cold inside Olive's place and she's got a new sign ... "GOT MORE BEER!"