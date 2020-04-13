Donnell Rawlings Condones Coronavirus Jokes, Says Accept Reality and Live Right

Make the Most of Your Life!!!

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Donnell Rawlings doesn't believe cracking jokes about the coronavirus is off-limits, but the pandemic definitely has him thinking bigger picture.

The "Chappelle's Show" star tells TMZ ... it doesn't matter what the source material is -- in the comedy world, it's never inappropriate or too soon for a funny observation.

Donnell admits he's been making light of the COVID-19 crisis himself and got called out for it, but he says he's simply accepting the reality of the situation ... and trying to make people laugh.

To his bigger point ... Donnell says the coronavirus and resulting fear of death are waking people up to what's truly important in life.