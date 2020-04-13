Houston Astros 2017 World Series Ring Hits Auction, Could Be A Steal!

Breaking News

If you've ever had the dream of buying a tainted World Series ring, now's your shot ... 'cause a 2017 Houston Astros ring is hitting the auction block ... and it ain't gonna come cheat cheap!!!

Goldin Auctions says the 10k ring belonged to team scout David Brito ... who's the first person to present a 2017 Astros ring for auction.

No word on if the decision to part ways is a conscience thing ... considering the championship was at the heart of the sign-stealing scandal that's left manager A.J. Hinch, then-bench coach Alex Cora and player Carlos Beltran out of the job.

Speaking of ... not only is the ring decked out in orange and blue sapphires ... it also features one of the most ironic phrases for this particular ring, "Earned History."

The L.A. Dodgers might have an issue with the word "earned," there.

We're told this ring -- despite all the surrounding drama -- could fetch anywhere from $20k-$60k.

So ... the next question is -- who's gonna buy it?? A die-hard fan? A pissed off baseball nut who wants to destroy it? A Dodgers player who thinks they deserve it?