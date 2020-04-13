NBA's Zach LaVine Gets Engaged to GF Hunter Mar, It's a Quarantine Proposal!

Breaking News

"In quarantine and in health..."

NBA star Zach LaVine decided there was no time like quarantine to pop the question to his longtime GF, Hunter Mar ... asking her to marry him in his backyard.... and she said YES!!!

The Chicago Bulls star pulled off the move by pretending to do an impromptu photo shoot with their adorable dog, Grizzly, on Wednesday ... when he whipped out a MASSIVE rock and got on one knee.

Seriously ... look at that thing. Zach definitely had to put that $78 million contract to good use.

Mar -- who has been dating LaVine since they were high school sweethearts -- was clearly shocked ... but obviously, said yes.

"My everything❤️ I love you with all of me," LaVine said on Instagram. "It’s been a long time coming, been together since I was 17 !!! My first love and my FOREVER love."

Congratulations to Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine and Hunter Mar on their engagement!



(Via @s_wiggs2/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/00q7DzVFyx — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) April 13, 2020 @ChiSportUpdates

"U with me forever 🥰🥰"

Worth noting ... it's hilarious to see how unimpressed Grizzly is while mom and dad have a monumental moment. Gotta love dogs.