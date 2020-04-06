Derek Fisher, Gloria Govan Assist COVID-19 Workers After Postponing Wedding

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan were supposed to say "I do" this coming weekend, but now that it's postponed they're focused on helping the nurses, doctors and EMTs battling coronavirus.

The ex-Lakers star and current Sparks head coach was on "TMZ Live" Monday with his bride-to-be -- and, like most Americans, their priorities have shifted. The "Basketball Wives" star's restaurant, Gorditos in Granada Hills, is providing food, and even masks, for frontline workers around SoCal.

Gloria, whose sister is a nurse in NorCal, says the couple will donate items to as many frontline workers as possible. It's no small undertaking because, like most restaurants, Derek and Gloria's place is taking it on the chin.

They told us how they're fighting to stay open, and to help out all their employees ... even though they've had to furlough most of them.

As for their wedding -- originally slated for this weekend but postponed around 3 weeks ago -- Derek says they're just like most engaged couples right now ... just wondering when they'll be able to resume their plans.