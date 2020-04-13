'Survivor' Star Jonny Fairplay Selling Signed BUFFs During Pandemic

Play video content Exclusive tmz

Jonny Fairplay -- one of the most notorious "Survivor" contestants -- is pimping hard-to-get BUFFs for hardcore fans, who can use 'em as protection from the coronavirus.

The BUFFs were already for sale on Amazon and CBS' website but they've been sold out. Enter Jonny, who already has a well-earned rep as a scoundrel, with a stockpile of the merch that's signed by some of the show's biggest stars.

Check out the video ... Jonny says season 34 winner Sarah Lacina and "Arrow" star Stephen Amell are some of the signed BUFFs in his possession. He's selling them for $150 to $200.

We know what you're thinking, but Jonny swears 100% of the proceeds are going to a charity that builds Christian schools in South Africa.

As you know by now ... the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is recommending the use of cloth face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19. It should be noted ... on CBS' website it explicitly says BUFFs "are not intended to be used as medical-grade face masks or as effective measures to prevent disease, illness, or the spread of viruses."