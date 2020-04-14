'Shark Tank' Star Barbara Corcoran on How to Spend Stimulus Money
Barbara Corcoran Take That $timulu$ And Do This ...
4/14/2020 12:20 AM PT
Barbara Corcoran's got a hot tip for those looking to take advantage of their upcoming stimulus check ... and it's a lot less sharky than you think.
The "Shark Tank" star tells TMZ ... if you're fortunate enough to not have to immediately use the government money to feed your family -- sadly, that's not a given for many Americans -- you should use the stimulus cash to improve your current financial situation.
Barbara says start by paying off your credit cards -- the higher interest ones first -- because those will kill you in the long run.
After that, she advises sitting down and focusing on some good old-fashioned budgeting. We'll let her tell you why it's a good idea ... and there's no better time than the present.
For those looking to use the dough on a stock market bargain ... this 'Shark' doesn't suggest swimming in those waters. Too risky right now.
Corcoran does have some real estate advice that might be of interest to those hunting for an opportunity during the pandemic. Not that $1,200 is gonna get ya far in real estate, she's reminding you of something she's said before -- it's a buyer's market, baby.
