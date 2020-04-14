'Shark Tank' Star Barbara Corcoran on How to Spend Stimulus Money

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Barbara Corcoran's got a hot tip for those looking to take advantage of their upcoming stimulus check ... and it's a lot less sharky than you think.

The "Shark Tank" star tells TMZ ... if you're fortunate enough to not have to immediately use the government money to feed your family -- sadly, that's not a given for many Americans -- you should use the stimulus cash to improve your current financial situation.

Barbara says start by paying off your credit cards -- the higher interest ones first -- because those will kill you in the long run.

After that, she advises sitting down and focusing on some good old-fashioned budgeting. We'll let her tell you why it's a good idea ... and there's no better time than the present.

For those looking to use the dough on a stock market bargain ... this 'Shark' doesn't suggest swimming in those waters. Too risky right now.

