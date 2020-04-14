Photo Proof Pastor Tony Spell's Church Was Packed on Easter

Exclusive

Pastor Tony Spell wasn't lying about the number of heads inside his church walls for Easter Sunday -- 'cause now we got visual proof ... and it sure looked like a full house.

The Baton Rouge minister posted this photo as the header on his Facebook page following his Easter service, which went down as promised ... and to just as much fanfare as he'd been hyping. There's a lot of people here, and the Life Tabernacle Church building is probably way bigger than just this. Translation ... the place was pretty damn packed.

You'll recall ... Spell broadcasted his ceremony online, but it appeared he tried keeping the cameras off people in the pews as much as possible. Still, you could see glimpses of the crowd size -- it seemed to be quite a few -- and he eventually claimed it was 1,300-plus in attendance.

The pic certainly seems to indicate about how many folks could've been there -- he'd been telling media he was expecting around 2,000 heads or so. Seems his followers were just as eager to get together for church in-person as he was last week.

Play video content 4/12/20 Central City News

We spoke with local Police Chief Roger Corcoran who tells us the actual numbers of attendees were closer to 330 for the morning and 188 for the night service ... still much larger than the suggested 10-person rule

As for what Pastor Spell is up to now ... he tells TMZ he's continuing to do the Lord's work by delivering food to the needy. On Tuesday, Tony and co. hopped aboard their church bus and went around town distributing free grub to different families and individuals.

Unclear if he's taking as much precaution as he should be while doing this ... we see gloves on, but no masks. But, maybe a good deed's a good deed -- even if it's done in close contact and with somewhat high risk.

Play video content TMZ.com