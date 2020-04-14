NFL's Quinnen Williams Feeds Health Staff With $25K Of Food, Celeb-Chef Made!

Breaking News

Sweet gesture from NFL star Quinnen Williams ... the NY Jets D-lineman donated $25,000 worth of food to medical personnel in N.J. -- and it was all handmade by a celeb chef!!

The former first-round pick hit up Brianna's Nutrition Kitchen this month to take care of staffers at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, N.J. -- and the meals didn't disappoint.

TMZ Sports has learned Quinnen and the private chef hooked up the heroes with superhealthy products ... including seasoned protein, veggies and potatoes.

One of the coolest parts of the gift? Quinnen labeled each meal with a smiling photo and the message, "Thank you for your service! Love, Quinnen Williams."

Seemed the people who are laying their lives on the line to stop the effects of coronavirus were more than happy with the grub -- smiling and posing with the meals on Tuesday!

Of course, New Jersey has been one of the states hit hardest by COVID-19 ... with more than 68,000 confirmed cases in the area.