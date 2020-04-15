COVID-19 Supplies Stands Sell Protective Gear Without Hassle from Cops

This was bound to happen -- several stands have popped up across L.A. selling COVID-19 protective gear ... but for once, vendors are NOT fearing getting shut down by cops.

We're told one stand in particular just off Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood is selling black masks ($10), masks with designs ($5), face coverings ($20), 10-pack gloves ($5) and boxes of gloves ($20) and bodysuits ($20). The vendor at this stand tells us her dad owns a medical supply company and he gave her a stash to sell.

This is just one example of the several stands setting up shop across town. Those who shop are also encouraged to practice social distancing ... like in the sign posted at the shop on Sunset Blvd. It's no coincidence why there have been more and more stands like this popping up ... since L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered residents last week that they must wear masks or other types of face-coverings when inside grocery stores and other essential businesses.

Now, normally when these stands pop up they're usually shut down when cops roll up asking to see a permit. LAPD sources, however, tell TMZ ... they're largely letting vendors handle their business. But, there are exceptions.

We're told cops will interfere if there are large crowds, price gouging and those sorts of things. In short, cops understand the items being sold are really necessary right now and these stands provide a cheap and incredibly quick alternative. An easy search for these items on Amazon shows orders not being fulfilled until at least late April to early May.

But, good luck trying to sell these items in Bev Hills. We're told anyone selling them there will need a peddler's permit. Either way, the town for the rich and famous has been a ghost town as of late.

Tons of luxury stores in the 90201 have not only closed shop ... they've emptied out their merch to avoid being victims of looting. Some shops even boarded up their storefront. Saint Lauren, Cartier and Louis Vuitton are just some of the stores that got out of dodge.