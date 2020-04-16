Colin Kaepernick Launches COVID-19 Fund To Help Minorities, Donates $100k

Breaking News

Colin Kaepernick is stepping up to help those in desperate need during the coronavirus ... launching a relief fund for minorities, and pledging $100k of his own money.

"Black and brown communities are being disproportionately devastated by COVID-19 because of hundreds of years of structural racism," Kap said in a video Thursday.

"That's why we've established the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Fund to help address these issues."

Structural racism makes Black & Brown ppl more likely to die from #COVID19. We've launched the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund to directly impact the disproportionate effect #coronavirus is having on our communities. #WeGotUs 🖤✊🏾 Donate at: https://t.co/ag2euE1Qtz pic.twitter.com/aBcjKku2kC — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) April 16, 2020 @Kaepernick7

The KYRC says the money raised will go toward buying food from local restaurants to distribute throughout communities, help pay essential living costs for those who can't afford it and providing information on Black and Brown communities to keep everyone in the loop on the pandemic.

On top of that, the fund will help communities receive proper face protection to prevent spreading the virus ... and work with organizations to get prisoners out of jail and in a safer environment.