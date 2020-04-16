NYC's Union Square Farmers Market Still Buzzing Amid Stay-at-Home Orders

Some New Yorkers are still risking coronavirus exposure by going places where social distancing is difficult, but the good news is ... there seems to be less of them.

TMZ got these shots of the Union Square farmers market Wednesday. Despite the state being at the apparent apex of COVID-19 cases and having strict stay-at-home and social-distancing orders in place ... it's still buzzing.

Several photos show people standing closer than the required 6-foot distance, and even more concerning ... some aren't wearing face coverings either.

To be fair, it's not required for New Yorkers to cover up until Friday, but it's being recommended by experts to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Los Angeles enacted its face-covering rule last week at all essential businesses, for which farmers markets are included.

On the bright side, the Union Square-area doesn't look nearly as packed as other farmers markets across the country have been in recent weeks ... or even as crowded as Central Park was a couple weekends ago.

