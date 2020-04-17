Jennifer Love Hewitt Selling Pacific Palisades Home, See The Pics

Jennifer Love Hewitt is selling her Pacific Palisades home, and the palatial pad can be yours ... if you're ready and willing to break the bank.

The "9-1-1" star just put the home on the market for a cool $4,199,000 ... and the pics of the property are amazing.

JLH's former estate is tucked away in the picturesque neighborhood of El Medio Bluffs in fancy schmancy Pacific Palisades ... and it's 3,160 square feet of pure luxury, making it the perfect space to shelter in place.

The contemporary-style pad has 4 bedrooms in an open floor plan, and it's hard to miss with the wood-paneled siding and butterfly-style roof. The backyard is very zen, with a waterfall, pool, fire pit and outdoor fireplace surrounded by bamboo.

The master suite has an expansive closet and dressing room, and the suite leads to a private patio. The spacious main floor is surrounded by glass doors, offering pretty views of the surrounding bluffs and cool ocean breezes.

There's also high ceilings with steel and glass accents, plus an ultra-modern chef's kitchen with a large wine fridge.

Jennifer just bought a bigger property in Pacific Palisades for $6 million, so it makes sense she would list her old pad, which she bought back in 2013 for $3.25 mil.