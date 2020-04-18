Italians Play Tennis from Separate Rooftops Amid National Lockdown

Play video content

Italians got the first piece of good news regarding coronavirus there in weeks -- but people are wisely still staying home ... and getting a little rallying going from their rooftops.

Check out this wild scene out of Liguria, Italy, where a couple of incredibly skilled people are literally playing a game of tennis from neighboring buildings, on the roofs no less. They're smacking the ball across what must be a good 15 feet or more between them.

Even crazier ... the ball is landing on each rooftop space as they go back and forth, without it dropping down below. Now, THAT'S talent ... and social distancing ingenuity, if we do say so ourselves. Granted, they could be on a regular court and be considered safe there too.

But, considering Italy, as a nation, is just now starting to ease their national lockdown -- which worked, BTW, as daily deaths and ICU patients are down for the first time in a long time this week -- we don't blame these two for going the extra mile to be apart for a match.