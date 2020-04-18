Sean Penn Gets Coronavirus Test in Malibu

Sean Penn had an intruder Friday ... a swab that went way up his nose to test for the presence of COVID-19.

Sean's doing great work in the 'Bu ... he helped organize and fund a COVID-19 testing facility through his org, the Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE).

In case you haven't followed it, the swab test collects samples from the nasal passage.

CORE is working the City of Los Angeles and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti to offer drive-through testing free of charge.

Penn has said he hopes the system he set up through CORE will provide a model for other cities and counties around the country.