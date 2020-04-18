Cardi B & Fashion Nova Giveaway Winners Share Their Experiences

Exclusive

Cardi B and Fashion Nova's cash cavalry is still finding families in need of financial help during the coronavirus pandemic ... but early winners are already feeling the relief.

Since announcing the Fashion Nova Cares $1 million giveaway on April 8, more than 200 recipients have scored a $1,000 boost ... and it's continuing every HOUR until May 20.

Play video content

TMZ chatted up a few of the lucky winners about the surprise of getting the good news and how it's helped them out ... here's what they had to say.

Elvine, a nurse's assistant from Massachusetts, tells us ... besides loading up on groceries and essentials for her kids, she's also going to pay $100 of her winnings forward to her neighbor, a mom who recently lost her hotel job.

Kizzy from Tennessee says she’s been unable to work as a cosmetologist since March, which is why she entered for a chance at the Fashion Nova money. She admittedly never expected to win, though ... until she got a wonderful text.

She says she's going to use the cash to get ahead on payments for her SUV, which she uses to drive around her 3 daughters.

Kizzy's incredibly thankful she got picked, and also believes God gave her an assist. She says ... "I’m just truly honored and blessed that they chose me."

Finally, Gala -- a single mother from South Carolina -- tells us the financial boost will help pay off mounting bills, especially since her Army earnings are the sole income for her family, which includes her father.

Gala says it's been overwhelming at times, but this pleasant surprise will certainly help out big time.