Bob Dylan's Handwritten Lyrics 'The Times They Are A-Changin' For Sale

Bob Dylan's penmanship and lyrical genius are worth millions of dollars ... handwritten lyrics to some of his biggest hits are hitting the open market, and the asking prices are enormous!!!

Bob's handwritten original lyrics to three of his classics -- "The Times They Are A-Changin'," "Subterranean Homesick Blues," and "Lay, Lady, Lay" -- are going up for sale through the memorabilia company Moments in Time, and you're gonna need some extremely deep pockets to take them home.

It's pretty amazing ... the lyrics sheet to 'Times' is being hawked for a cool $2.2 million, while the lyrics sheet to 'Homesick Blues' is going for $1.2 mil. If those are outta your price range, consider lyrics to 'LLL' for only $650,000.

Bob's handwritten lyrics were acquired from a collector who bought them from the singer's manager years ago, and you can see Bob's mind at work just by looking at the pages -- there are tons of edits, scribbles, notes and even doodles!!!