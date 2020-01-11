The Beatles' Handwritten Lyrics From George and Ringo Up For Sale

There's a special piece of Beatles memorabilia up for sale ... handwritten lyrics to a classic song from the 'White Album' scribbled by George Harrison and Ringo Starr!!!

The lyrics to George's signature song "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" are penned on the back of a studio recording sheet, and it's going up for sale through the memorabilia company Moments in Time -- and they're hawking this slice of Beatles history for $195,000.

It's pretty cool ... the lyric sheet is a working draft used during the hit song's recording way back in 1968 at EMI Studios in London.

George started the top of the sheet by writing, "I Look at You all see the love there thats sleeping -- While my guitar gently weeps" and continued at the bottom with, "While my Guitar Gently weeps as I'm sitting here doing nothing but aging still my guitar G W."

All the writing in between is scribbled by Ringo ... including an effort to work out a misspelling on the side of the sheet.

The song is one of George's most popular and well-liked tunes, and it's on the famous 'White Album' -- widely regarded as one of the greatest rock albums ever.