Luenell Lets Daughter Live with Her Again After Coronavirus Fears

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Luenell is finally welcoming her daughter back into her home after kicking her out over coronavirus concerns, but there's a strict new set of ground rules.

The comedian and "A Star is Born" actress tells TMZ ... her daughter, Da’Nelle Campbell, is living under her roof again, but she's lost in-and-out privileges this time around.

Luenell sent Da'Nelle packing last month to go quarantine solo ... at her own home. She told us she didn't feel safe because Da'Nelle was bringing friends around her. Luenell's 61, so she's right to be wary of COVID-19 and you never know who is a silent carrier.

It's funny ... Luenell says her daughter only came back because she needed to do laundry, but now she's there to stay. Kids, right?!?

Speaking of laundry, Luenell has some sage advice for parents who feel like they need to screen their kids ... strip at the door, and wash up!!!